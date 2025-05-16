Two one-star ratings - but plenty of five stars - in latest food hygiene results for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place between February and May.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is that 26 places received the highest score – a five-star award. Unfortunately, two places received a one-star rating.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district.

Five stars

Rated 5: Aramark@Warwick Castle at Warwick Castle, Castle Hill, Warwick; rated on March 18

Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 11 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on March 12

Rated 5: New Kitchen at 9 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington; rated on March 20

Rated 5: Our Place at Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Leamington; rated on April 2

Rated 5: Bedford Street at Loose Box, 4 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on March 28

Rated 5: Warwick Race Course-Jockey Club Catering at Hampton Street, Warwick; rated on March 27

Rated 5: Taverna Meraki/Big Malakas at 95-99 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on March 11

Rated 5: Anchor Inn at Warwick Road, Leek Wootton; rated on April 2

Rated 5: Carluccio's at Carluccios, 1-3 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors; rated on April 15

Rated 5: Casa Rica -Tortilla Pizza at 1 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on April 15

Rated 5: Sunrise Coffee at Shop 1 And 2 Radio House, Swan Street, Warwick; rated on April 10

Rated 5: That Gin & Cocktail Bar at 22 Swan Street, Warwick; rated on April 10

Rated 5: Villa Capri at 33-39 Regent Grove, Leamington; rated on April 10

Rated 5: Crown Street Food at 31 Crown Way, Leamington; rated on April 4

Rated 5: The Butcher's Bistro at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on April 23

Rated 5: Forrest Coffee House at 1 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on April 15

Rated 5: Leamington Cricket Club at Arlington Avenue, Leamington; rated on April 22

Rated 5: The Copper Pot at Copper Pot, 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on April 16

Rated 5: Captains Chippy at 68 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 23

Rated 5: Guapa at 22-24 High Street, Leamington; rated on April 25

Rated 5: Karak Chaii at 158 Parade, Leamington; rated on April 25

Rated 5: The House at The Lounge, 130 Parade, Leamington; rated on April 24

Rated 5: Jet at Jet And Whittle, 67 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on April 24

Rated 5: Ming Kee at 27 St Johns, Warwick; rated on April 16

Rated 5: Folklore House Restaurant at 52 High Street, Leamington; rated on April 15

Rated 5: TNS Catering Management Ltd at Calor, at Athena House, Athena Drive, Tachbrook Park; rated on May 8

Four stars

Rated 4: Welcome Chinese Takeaway 2a Reardon Court, Warwick; rated on March 6

Rated 4: Warwick Boat Club Ltd, 33 Mill Street, Warwick; rated on March 11

Rated 4: Engine Inn at 8 Mill End, Kenilworth; rated on February 20

Rated 4: Rose And Crown, at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on February 21

Rated 4: Ackee Tree Soul Kitchen, at 105 Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on February 25

Rated 4: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, Fosse Way, Hunningham; rated on February 28

Rated 4: Millenium Food Group Ltd,16-18 High Street, Leamington; rated on March 4

Rated 4: Lina's Place at Simon'S Place, Station Approach, Leamington; rated on March 5

Rated 4: Racehorse at 32-34 Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on March 5

Rated 4: Kelseys at 15-17 High Street, Leamington; rated on March 13

Rated 4: The Light Apron, at Dakota House, Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on March 18

Rated 4: Leru, 29 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on April 1

Rated 4: Happy Nest at 106a Coppice Road, Whitnash; rated on March 20

Three stars

Rated 3: Fried Feast, 8 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on April 4

Rated 3: Kayal, at 42 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on March 12

Rated 3: Subway, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on February 27

One star

Rated 1: Emperors Restaurant, at Bath Place, Leamington; rated on March 12

Rated 1: Plough & Harrow, at Whitnash Road, Whitnash; rated on February 25