Two one-star ratings - but plenty of five stars - in latest food hygiene results for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place between February and May.
The good news is that 26 places received the highest score – a five-star award. Unfortunately, two places received a one-star rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
Five stars
- Rated 5: Aramark@Warwick Castle at Warwick Castle, Castle Hill, Warwick; rated on March 18
- Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 11 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on March 12
- Rated 5: New Kitchen at 9 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington; rated on March 20
- Rated 5: Our Place at Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Leamington; rated on April 2
- Rated 5: Bedford Street at Loose Box, 4 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on March 28
- Rated 5: Warwick Race Course-Jockey Club Catering at Hampton Street, Warwick; rated on March 27
- Rated 5: Taverna Meraki/Big Malakas at 95-99 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on March 11
- Rated 5: Anchor Inn at Warwick Road, Leek Wootton; rated on April 2
- Rated 5: Carluccio's at Carluccios, 1-3 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors; rated on April 15
- Rated 5: Casa Rica -Tortilla Pizza at 1 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on April 15
- Rated 5: Sunrise Coffee at Shop 1 And 2 Radio House, Swan Street, Warwick; rated on April 10
- Rated 5: That Gin & Cocktail Bar at 22 Swan Street, Warwick; rated on April 10
- Rated 5: Villa Capri at 33-39 Regent Grove, Leamington; rated on April 10
- Rated 5: Crown Street Food at 31 Crown Way, Leamington; rated on April 4
- Rated 5: The Butcher's Bistro at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on April 23
- Rated 5: Forrest Coffee House at 1 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on April 15
- Rated 5: Leamington Cricket Club at Arlington Avenue, Leamington; rated on April 22
- Rated 5: The Copper Pot at Copper Pot, 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on April 16
- Rated 5: Captains Chippy at 68 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 23
- Rated 5: Guapa at 22-24 High Street, Leamington; rated on April 25
- Rated 5: Karak Chaii at 158 Parade, Leamington; rated on April 25
- Rated 5: The House at The Lounge, 130 Parade, Leamington; rated on April 24
- Rated 5: Jet at Jet And Whittle, 67 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on April 24
- Rated 5: Ming Kee at 27 St Johns, Warwick; rated on April 16
- Rated 5: Folklore House Restaurant at 52 High Street, Leamington; rated on April 15
- Rated 5: TNS Catering Management Ltd at Calor, at Athena House, Athena Drive, Tachbrook Park; rated on May 8
Four stars
- Rated 4: Welcome Chinese Takeaway 2a Reardon Court, Warwick; rated on March 6
- Rated 4: Warwick Boat Club Ltd, 33 Mill Street, Warwick; rated on March 11
- Rated 4: Engine Inn at 8 Mill End, Kenilworth; rated on February 20
- Rated 4: Rose And Crown, at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on February 21
- Rated 4: Ackee Tree Soul Kitchen, at 105 Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on February 25
- Rated 4: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, Fosse Way, Hunningham; rated on February 28
- Rated 4: Millenium Food Group Ltd,16-18 High Street, Leamington; rated on March 4
- Rated 4: Lina's Place at Simon'S Place, Station Approach, Leamington; rated on March 5
- Rated 4: Racehorse at 32-34 Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on March 5
- Rated 4: Kelseys at 15-17 High Street, Leamington; rated on March 13
- Rated 4: The Light Apron, at Dakota House, Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on March 18
- Rated 4: Leru, 29 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on April 1
- Rated 4: Happy Nest at 106a Coppice Road, Whitnash; rated on March 20
Three stars
- Rated 3: Fried Feast, 8 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on April 4
- Rated 3: Kayal, at 42 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on March 12
- Rated 3: Subway, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on February 27
One star
- Rated 1: Emperors Restaurant, at Bath Place, Leamington; rated on March 12
- Rated 1: Plough & Harrow, at Whitnash Road, Whitnash; rated on February 25