Two surprises but also plenty of five stars among latest food hygiene ratings in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
We are getting used to seeing a huge number of five stars in our towns - and that is the case once again with these inspections.
However, there was still a one and a two star on the list.
Here are the figures, in order from the highest to the lowest scores.
- Rated 5: Warwick Coffee Hut at Myton Fields, Myton Road, Warwick; rated on June 19
- Rated 5: Warwickshire Hotel and Country Club at The Warwickshire, Warwick Road, Leek Wootton; rated on June 19
- Rated 5: Saxon Mill at Coventry Road, Warwick; rated on June 14
- Rated 5: Royal Horse at The Royal Horse, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on June 12
- Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco at 130 Emscote Road, Portobello; rated on June 13
- Rated 5: The Steamhouse Depot at 52-54 Morton Street, Leamington; rated on July 2
- Rated 5: Ayla Grill and Restaurant at 21 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on June 27
- Rated 5: The Royal Pug at 141 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on June 20
- Rated 5: Kings Head at Saltisford, Warwick; rated on June 5
- Rated 5: Castle Kebab at 46b Saltisford, North Rock; rated on July 2
- Rated 5: Hong Kong House at Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on June 11
- Rated 5: Nuffield Health, Fitness & Wellbeing Centre at Nuffield Health, Macbeth Approach, Gallagher Business Park; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: Hatton Garden Centre at Hatton Country World, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on July 9
- Rated 5: We Love Sourdough Pizza at 9 Regent Place, Leamington; rated on July 2
- Rated 5: Frames Snooker Club at 140-142 Parade, Leamington; rated on July 2
- Rated 5: Subway at 37 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 16
- Rated 5: Expresso Station at Warwick Parkway Railway Station, Old Budbrooke Road, Budbrooke; rated on July 16
- Rated 5: Thai Kitchen at 2 Millar Court, Kenilworth; rated on July 11
- Rated 5: Guapa at 22-24 High Street, Leamington; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: My Greek Station at 6 Millar Court, 43 Station Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: The Oak at Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on June 27
- Rated 5: Panku Streetfood @ Asda Stores at Asda Supermarket, Chesterton Drive, Leamington; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: Sakarya at 19 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on June 11
- Rated 5: Costa at Tesco Superstore, Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on July 25
- Rated 5: The Farthing Gallery and Tearoom at 15 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on July 24
- Rated 5: Fossato Lounge at 1 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on July 23
- Rated 5: Unipart DCM Site A Baginton at Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on July 23
- Rated 5: The Oken Tea Rooms at 20 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: Tilted Wig at 11 Market Place, Warwick; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: Perifinos at Unit B, 56-58 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on May 3
- Rated 5: The Terrace at 2 Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: Wyandotte Inn, Park Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 15
- Rated 5: Caprino's Pizza at 36 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on July 25
- Rated 5: Cape Cafe at 155 Cape Road, Warwick; rated on July 23
- Rated 5: Heathcote Fish Bar at 86 Heathcote Road, Whitnash; rated on July 12
- Rated 5: Crown Way Fish Bar at 39 Crown Way, Lillington; rated on July 11
- Rated 5: Sombrero at 40 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on May 16
- Rated 4: Otto Kitchen, at 37 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 20.
- Rated 4: Birtelli's at 10 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on May 23
- Rated 4: Sonali at 33 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 23
- Rated 4: Lina Bistro, at 43a Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on June 21.
- Rated 3: New Inn at 197 Leam Terrace, Leamington; rated on June 13
- Rated 2: Caffe Nero, at 50 Brook Street, Warwick; rated on June 5.
- Rated 1: Ardens, at 17 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 18.