1 . Smoke and Mirrors, Portsmouth

Smoke & Mirrors opened earlier this year in High Street, Old Portsmouth, and has gone down a treat with its innovative menu. Caitlyn Odin, 22, and Jordan Thompson, 31, made the decision to combine their skills to create a brand new venue in the city. Jordan has been in the food industry for the past 14 years and he has worked with huge names including Marco Pierre White. | Sam Stephenson