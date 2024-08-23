Variety of stalls set to line Shipston's High Street for return of food festival
At least 35 stalls selling fruit, vegetables, meat, bakery products and sweets have confirmed attendance at next month’s Shipston-on-Stour Food Festival.
Organised by the Stour Valley Lions community group and supported by the town council, all profits from the festival will be donated to charity.
Money from last year’s event went towards funding Christmas packs at the Shipston Food Hub and putting on a free film party for the town’s senior residents.
Alongside the many food stalls, there will be chances to buy gifts for pets and beautiful home-crafted ceramics.
There will also be a raffle, with some great prizes that include gliding to 2000 feet at Edghill, a supercar experience at Shenington, a family ticket to the Cotswold Wildlife Park and a food hamper worth at least £100.
For more information about the event, visit: https://www.shipstonfoodfestival.org/foodfestival
