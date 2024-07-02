Video: Watch the moment youngsters take over Lutterworth town centre with flash mob dance
Youngsters took over Lutterworth town centre with flash mob dance during a recent festival.
Lutterworth Town Council hosted the Lutterworth Film & Food Festival on Sunday (June 30) - click here to see our photo spread on the event.
And as part of the event, youngsters at the Louise Middleton School of Dance entertained the crowds with a surprise dance show.
Here is Andy Carpenter's video of their amazing dancing. Well done to everyone involved!