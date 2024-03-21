Warwick's oldest hotel appoints new head chef and unveils fresh menu amid refurbishment programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick’s oldest hotel has appointed a new head chef and unveiled a new menu amid a long-term refurbishment programme.

Andrew Iredale has joined the Warwick Arms Hotel on High Street in Warwick to help elevate the hotel restaurant’s food and beverage offering – as the hotel continues with a major refurbishment of its 40 bedrooms.

Andrew joins the business with around 20 years of culinary experience in Leamington, where he ran Seasons restaurant in Warwick Street for 15 years alongside his mother, before helping to launch Bar + Block on The Parade.

Andrew Iredale gets to work at the Warwick Arms Hotel

Prior to that, the 49-year-old’s hospitality career saw Andrew learning the industry ropes at Gleneagles in Scotland, as well as holding senior hospitality management roles at a five-star boutique hotel group in central London.

And Andrew’s arrival has heralded a new 20-item Spring menu – which is influenced by the seasons and sourcing locally grown ingredients - that will leave punters’ taste buds wagging.

Standout starters include Parma Ham, Asparagus & Poached Egg with Olive Tapenade Dressing; and vegan option Fennel & Blood Orange Salad with Pomegranate & Dill.

Main courses of note include Sirloin Steak with Wilted Spinach, Poached Eggs & Grilled Tomato; Chicken Supreme with Potato Rosti; Wilted Greens & Mushroom Tarragon Cream; and vegan dish Wild Mushroom & Asparagus Risotto with Vegan Parmesan Crisp.

Parma Ham, Asparagus & Poached Egg with Olive Tapenade Dressing

A Strawberry Trio of Prosecco Jelly, Shortbread & Panna Cotta tops the dessert menu; with Elderflower Panna Cotta with Pistachio Crush & Elderflower Syrup; and a Churro & Brownie Sundae with warm Chocolate Sauce also featuring among many others.

Andrew said: “The Warwick Arms Hotel is steeped in history, and I’m really excited to be playing my part in helping to reinvigorate this wonderful building by helping to draw in both locals and tourists with our tasty line-up of food.

“Our Spring menu reflects a balance between seasonality, affordability, and local ingredients to appeal to a wide audience – and we are very confident that it is going to raise eyebrows and smiles over the coming months.

“The Bloody Mary Terrine with Smoked Mackerel and the Shrimp Fritters are dishes that are not only rare to come by, but the flavour inspiration will also complement our new look wine list that was produced with the help of Frazier’s Wine Merchants.

Lemon Baked Cod Loin with Roasted Vegetables and Lobster Bisque

“There is always going to be a place for the old classics in a hotel with our characteristics so Lamb Shanks and our Sunday Roasts will continue to be extremely popular too.”

Warwick-based father-and-daughter duo Guy and Daisy Middlebrook started running the Warwick Arms Hotel on High Street, Warwick back in June 2022 – which has been entertaining visitors since it was first established in 1591 as a coaching inn before hosting the likes of Frank Sinatra and Admiral Nelson.

The hotel is currently halfway through the refurbishment of its 40 bedrooms and has recently installed new exterior signage.

Guy added: “Andrew’s unique experience of managing restaurants and kitchens – especially in a family-run setting like ours - means he is going to be a real asset to us as we look to build upon the fantastic customer base that our restaurant has built up over the past couple of years.

“Although we are a hotel, the restaurant and bar is open to the general public, and we would encourage as many people as possible to come and try our new offering.”

Shakespeare’s England, which is south Warwickshire’s official tourism board, felt Andrew’s appointment was a great move for the business.

Darren Tosh, Operations and Marketing Director at Shakespeare’s England, said: “It’s fantastic to see local residents such as Guy and Daisy reinvigorating historical assets that we have on our doorstep, such as the Warwick Arms Hotel, for existing and future generations to appreciate.

“As a town, Warwick benefits greatly from the footfall of having Warwick Castle on its doorstep, and when it comes to tapping into this, it looks like the Warwick Arms Hotel have cooked up a recipe for success."