Warwickshire is home to many incredible restaurants, serving up a wide variety of cuisine.

But there are 12 restaurants across the county which have stood out to the AA , earning Rosettes based on food quality, ingredients used, high standards and more.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and awards restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on the quality of food and preparation.

Here are the 12 best restaurants and pubs in Warwickshire with AA Rosettes.

1 . The Warwick at Mallory Court, Royal Leamington Spa The Warwick at Mallory Court in Royal Leamington Spa has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Bold, seasonal British dining featuring refined flavours and local produce, in elegant surroundings." | Google-The Warwick at Mallory Court

2 . The Cross at Kenilworth, Kenilworth The Cross at Kenilworth has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British dining in a revamped inn." | Google Maps

3 . The Belfry, Wishaw The Belfry in Wishaw has Two AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Grilled steaks in luxury surroundings." | Google Maps

4 . Ettington Park Hotel, Alderminster Ettington Park Hotel in Alderminster has Two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Confident contemporary cooking in a Gothic mansion." | Google-Ettington Park Hotel