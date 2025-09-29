Warwickshire is home to many incredible restaurants, serving up a wide variety of cuisine.
But there are 12 restaurants across the county which have stood out to the AA, earning Rosettes based on food quality, ingredients used, high standards and more.
The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and awards restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on the quality of food and preparation.
Here are the 12 best restaurants and pubs in Warwickshire with AA Rosettes.
1. The Warwick at Mallory Court, Royal Leamington Spa
The Warwick at Mallory Court in Royal Leamington Spa has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Bold, seasonal British dining featuring refined flavours and local produce, in elegant surroundings." | Google-The Warwick at Mallory Court
2. The Cross at Kenilworth, Kenilworth
The Cross at Kenilworth has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British dining in a revamped inn." | Google Maps
3. The Belfry, Wishaw
The Belfry in Wishaw has Two AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Grilled steaks in luxury surroundings." | Google Maps
4. Ettington Park Hotel, Alderminster
Ettington Park Hotel in Alderminster has Two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Confident contemporary cooking in a Gothic mansion." | Google-Ettington Park Hotel