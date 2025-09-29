The 12 highly-acclaimed restaurants and pubs in Warwickshire - each with prestigious AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:31 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

Warwickshire is home to many incredible restaurants, serving up a wide variety of cuisine.

But there are 12 restaurants across the county which have stood out to the AA, earning Rosettes based on food quality, ingredients used, high standards and more.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and awards restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on the quality of food and preparation.

Here are the 12 best restaurants and pubs in Warwickshire with AA Rosettes.

Join NationalWorld Today - daily headlines delivered to your email.

The Warwick at Mallory Court in Royal Leamington Spa has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Bold, seasonal British dining featuring refined flavours and local produce, in elegant surroundings."

1. The Warwick at Mallory Court, Royal Leamington Spa

The Warwick at Mallory Court in Royal Leamington Spa has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Bold, seasonal British dining featuring refined flavours and local produce, in elegant surroundings." | Google-The Warwick at Mallory Court

The Cross at Kenilworth has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British dining in a revamped inn."

2. The Cross at Kenilworth, Kenilworth

The Cross at Kenilworth has Three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British dining in a revamped inn." | Google Maps

The Belfry in Wishaw has Two AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Grilled steaks in luxury surroundings."

3. The Belfry, Wishaw

The Belfry in Wishaw has Two AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Grilled steaks in luxury surroundings." | Google Maps

Ettington Park Hotel in Alderminster has Two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Confident contemporary cooking in a Gothic mansion."

4. Ettington Park Hotel, Alderminster

Ettington Park Hotel in Alderminster has Two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Confident contemporary cooking in a Gothic mansion." | Google-Ettington Park Hotel

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesWarwickshireRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice