While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
Warwickshire boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 11 of the top-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Bluebell, Henley-in-Arden
The Bluebell in Henley-in-Arden has a 5* rating from 362 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We had a lovely meal here on a Friday evening. Relaxed vibe with great food and service full of character. They couldn’t do enough for us and made alterations to some dishes for us which was much appreciated. I would recommend it and we would be regulars if we lived nearby!” | Tripadvisor
2. The Old Mill, Baginton
The Old Mill in Baginton has a 4.2* rating from 1,843 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Really enjoyed our night out. The food was really good, tasty and reasonably priced. Our server Lois was friendly and made it a great evening.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Bell, Rugby
The Bell Inn in Hillmorton, Rugby has a 4.5* rating from 309 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Always a lovely meal in the Bell. Delicious food, good prices and a lovely, chilled atmosphere. Lasagne was great and we all enjoyed our meals.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Merrie Lion, Fenny Compton
The Merrie Lion in Fenny Compton has a 4.7* rating from 278 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Sunday roast. Amazing food. I had some dietary requirements and they were so accommodating. Staff were very helpful. This is our second visit and we will be back. Highly recommend.” | Tripadvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.