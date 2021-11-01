Win a chance to taste the new seasonal menu at The Hatton Arms near Warwick - for free

One lucky reader and three guests will be among the first to experience the award-winning gastro pub’s Christmas Fayre with this exclusive competition. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.

Christmas is declared at The Hatton Arms near Warwick with the launch of an exciting new seasonal menu to help welcome in the festivities in style.

And one lucky reader and three guests will be among the first to experience the award-winning gastro pub’s Christmas Fayre with this exclusive competition.

The Courier and Weekly News has teamed up with the Hatton Arms in Birmingham Road to offer a VIP table for four on the opening night of the new menu, November 22, including complimentary drinks.

With sweeping views of the idyllic Hatton Locks, the country pub has established a reputation among locals for authentic dining and classic British cuisine made with the finest ingredients and often sourced direct from the privately-owned Hatton Estate.

Following a refurbishment last year, the pub has adopted a fresh modern look inside and out including a new lighter and brighter and contemporary interior to greet visitors, while still staying true to the traditional pub vibe the locals have come to love.

The Hatton Arms’ festive menu, available Monday to Saturday, will also reflect the pub’s provenance with an emphasis on locally sourced fresh seasonal ingredients – among them meat from Rowleys Butchers in Leamington and Warwick; poultry from Adlingtons near Coventry; beef from Oxfordshire; vegetables from Alcester; eggs from Chadwick End and bread from Henley.

One lucky winner and three guests will be wined and dined on November 22 at a time of their choice, subject to availability.

To enter, all you have to do is answer the following simple question: What items are traditionally pulled on Christmas Day?

Please email your answer - no later than Friday November 12 - to [email protected] - it must be titled 'Hatton Arms Competition'.