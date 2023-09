Zero star rating among many five stars in latest food hygiene scores for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Well done to everyone who scored the highest rating

The latest food hygiene scores for places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been released.

And while there are plenty of five stars on the list, there is also a rare zero rating.

Here are the scores that have been released in September (in order of highest to lowest):

There are plenty of five stars on the latest list

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Harringtons on the Hill at 42 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Top Banana Catering at Leamington Rugby Football Club at Moorfields, Leamington Road, Blackdown; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Aqua Food & Mood at Icon House, 12-14 Jury Street, Warwick; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Five Rivers at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Cewe Color Ltd at 4 Spartan Close, Warwick; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Lord Leycester Cafe at 60 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Thai Elephant Restaurant at Thai Elephant, 20 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on August 30

• Rated 4: Castle Balti, at 11 St Johns, Coten End; rated on September 6.

• Rated 4: The Dream Factory, at Playbox Theatre, Shelley Avenue, Warwick; rated on August 8.

• Rated 4: Fat Boys Grub, 73 Crown Way, Lillington; rated on August 21.

• Rated 3: Emperors Restaurant, Bath Place, Leamington; rated on August 10.

• Rated 2: Le Bistrot Pierre, 28 Park Street, Leamington; rated on August 16.