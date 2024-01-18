A-bun-dance of pride! Nuneaton housebuilder donates more than £1,300 to two local organisations

Two Nuneaton organisations have been dancing with joy after a Nuneaton housebuilder’s generous donations.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Heritage Fields in Nuneaton, has donated over £1320 to Embody Dance and Warwickshire Pride as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched earlier this year, provides local organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.

Embody Dance is an inclusive dance studio that is committed to providing increased accessibility to dance for local people living with disabilities.

L-R Ceri Grant, Alice Hourigan, Sarah Marsden

The studio, which was recently recognised as ‘Inclusive Dance School of the Year’, believes that dance should be a universal form of expression and that nobody should be excluded from taking classes. The donation from Redrow Midlands will enable the organisation to set up a new dance class for pre-school age children with disabilities.

Emma Bright, Company Director of Embody Dance, said: “We teach dancers from across Nuneaton, each with their own individual needs, and this donation will help greatly with enabling us to offer inclusive sessions to young children just starting their journey with dance. We are incredibly grateful to Redrow for their generosity- this will help to fulfil the lives of so many young people.”

Warwickshire Pride also received a share of the funding to help facilitate its Proud Parents support group for those in Nuneaton with LGBTQ+ children, as well as parents who are LGBTQ+ themselves. The group provides people with a space to access peer support, connect with others, and learn how to better support their children. The donation will cover a space to hold the session, as well as volunteer expenses.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be able to support both Embody Dance and Warwickshire Pride with our latest Community Fund donations.

L-R Ceri Grant, Sarah Marsden + Redrow's Laura Abell

“We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support such wonderful organisations and their commitment to those living in Nuneaton. We hope that our donations will help these groups continue to support others in the community to thrive.”

