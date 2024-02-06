A novel idea – Nuneaton housebuilder launches pop-up library for local children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children across Nuneaton are invited to pick up a FREE book of their choice* from Redrow Midlands’ popular Nuneaton development, Heritage Fields, on Higham Lane.

The books are available to collect from the housebuilder’s new pop-up book-swap library, which has been set up inside the development’s sales centre. To start the process, the library has been stocked with brand-new editions of popular children’s tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk, for local families in the area to enjoy.

To ensure the library remains well-stocked for Nuneaton book lovers, Redrow Midlands is calling on the local community to swap their unwanted books for somebody else’s unwanted or finished books. To take part, bookworms in the community can visit Heritage Fields’ sales centre to browse through the library and take a new book home to read.

Redrow is encouraging local families to visit and swap their books

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “At Redrow, we are committed to creating a positive impact for the local community which helps make Nuneaton a great place to live – which is why we’re delighted to be launching our first ever pop-up book swap library.

“Sadly, we know that not every child has access to a book of their own, and that this can greatly impact their literacy levels and love of reading. To help nurture a passion for literature from an early age, and to ensure no child goes without a book to read, we’re encouraging families of all ages to come along to Heritage Fields and pick up a free book to enjoy.

“To ensure there’s something for everyone, we’re encouraging anyone living in Nuneaton to donate their pre-loved or finished books and pick up one they’re yet to experience. We look forward to welcoming Nuneaton’s bookworms to the latest addition to Heritage Fields and sharing our love of literature. Happy reading!”

Heritage Fields is set among the rolling Warwickshire countryside, yet under two miles from the centre of Nuneaton and within easy reach of a choice of major motorways – perfectly placed for work, rest and play. Offering a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, including homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, the development is perfect for families and those looking for more space.

