A novel idea – Warwick housebuilder launches pop-up library for local children

A local housebuilder has created a pop-up library at its Warwick development – and is inviting local children along to pick up a free book to celebrate its launch.

Children across Warwick are invited to pick up a FREE book of their choice* from Redrow Midlands’ popular Warwick development, Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way.

The books are available to collect from the housebuilder’s new pop-up book-swap library, which has been set up inside the development’s sales centre. To start the process, the library has been stocked with brand-new editions of popular children’s tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk, for local families in the area to enjoy.

To ensure the library remains well-stocked for Warwick book lovers, Redrow Midlands is calling on the local community to swap their unwanted books for somebody else’s unwanted or finished books. To take part, bookworms in the community can visit Midsummer Meadow’s sales centre to browse through the library and take a new book home to read.

Redrow Midlands have set up a book swap library at Midsummer Meadow

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “At Redrow, we are committed to creating a positive impact for the local community which helps make Warwick a great place to live – which is why we’re delighted to be launching our first ever pop-up book swap library.

“Sadly, we know that not every child has access to a book of their own, and that this can greatly impact their literacy levels and love of reading. To help nurture a passion for literature from an early age, and to ensure no child goes without a book to read, we’re encouraging families of all ages to come along to Midsummer Meadow and pick up a free book to enjoy.

“To ensure there’s something for everyone, we’re encouraging anyone living in Warwick to donate their pre-loved or finished books and pick up one they’re yet to experience. We look forward to welcoming Warwick’s bookworms to the latest addition to Midsummer Meadow and sharing our love of literature. Happy reading!”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and also London via train.

For more information about Midsummer Meadow, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/midsummer-meadow-warwick