A paw-some start to parenthood: Bulkington housebuilder offers free ‘puppy proofing packs’ for new pet owners

A housebuilder in Bulkington is giving away free packs to help new pet parents create dog-friendly homes.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Arden Fields on Bedworth Road, is ensuring that the area’s youngest furry four-legged neighbours settle into their new homes – and their owners don’t have too ‘ruff’ a time – by giving away free puppy-proofing packs designed to ensure a smooth arrival.

Now available for pick-up from the sales centre at Arden Fields, the packs include useful items designed to help homeowners protect their property and their furry friends. Each pack includes practical essentials, such as cord protectors for loose wires, dog-friendly cleaning products, easy-to-install cupboard locks, and absorbent puppy training pads for those unexpected accidents.

Redrow has introduced this initiative after recognising the growing number of pet parents across its developments and is offering the puppy proofing packs as part of its commitment to building not just homes, but welcoming and inclusive communities.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We know how important pets are to families, and welcoming a new dog into the home can be a blissful yet stressful time as they learn to adjust to their new environment.

“These puppy-proofing packs are a simple but thoughtful way to help ease the transition and make sure everyone, tails and all, feels at home from day one.

“Residents from Bulkington and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit the sales centre at Arden Fields to pick up their free pack now!”

The ‘puppy proofing packs’ will be available while stocks last.

Located in the charming village of Bulkington, and just two miles away from the town of Bedworth, Arden Fields offers the perfect balance of rural living and easy access to services. With great transport links and a range of amenities in the village, including its own primary school and traditional shops, the development is the perfect base for families, couples and right-sizers alike.