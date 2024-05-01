All new home style now available at Shared Ownership development near Stratford-upon-Avon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meon Vale, situated just off Campden Road in Long Marston, comprises a stunning collection of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes built by awarding-winning housebuilder St. Modwen Homes, with the all-new Whitley home style recently hitting the market.

In the heart of the peaceful Warwickshire countryside, the newest home style at Meon Vale is a contemporary, energy-efficient two-bedroom house priced at just £102,000 for a 40 per cent share value*, offering an opportunity for first-time buyers and young families to secure a home of their own in one of the UK’s most sought-after areas.

The versatile home opens up into a large hallway, off which stems a modern living area to the front and a fully-fitted kitchen-dining area to the rear.

Also downstairs are a storage room and guest cloakroom, with a turfed rear garden and off-street parking outside.

The first floor hosts a large main bedroom spanning the width of the home, with a sizable secondary bedroom and stylish family bathroom completing the property, which has yet more storage space upstairs.

The homes been specifically built with modern living and flexibility in mind, and to meet the needs of local people with priority will be given to applicants with a connection to Stratford-upon-Avon District Council.*

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “The homes here at Meon Vale are exemplary, and our we’re incredibly happy with our collaboration with St Modwen in producing great places to live.

“The development is ideally located, within the Warwickshire countryside without having to sacrifice on the amenities that larger settlements provide.

“We would highly encourage anyone who is looking for a property near Stratford-upon-Avon to enquire with our friendly sales team to start the journey towards finding a fantastic home.”

Meon Vale sits just north of the tip of the Cotswolds, triangulated between the famous Fosse Way, the A46 and A44 roads, meaning the Midlands, south-west and Oxfordshire are easily accessible via rail and road.

Dating back to Roman times, Stratford-upon Avon is one of the UK’s most intriguing towns and is steeped in historical significance.

Famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare, the town is home to stunning riverside views, with a number of scenic pubs and restaurants, independent stores and businesses, markets and events.

For more information on Meon Vale, and to enquire about the development, visit Meon Vale in Stratford-on-Avon - Bromford or call a member of the sales team on 0800 916 5050.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.