All Shared Ownership are successfully sold at development near Coventry

Platform Home Ownership is delighted to announce the successful sale of all 34 Shared Ownership homes at its Brindley Meadows development, in partnership with five-star housebuilder Vistry, the UK's leading provider of mixed-tenure homes.

Located just off Blackhorse Road, the Brindley Meadows development features a range of high-quality, stylish two and three-bedroom homes built by Vistry.

The development is ideal for young professionals and first-time buyers, offering a perfect blend of modern living and convenience, with excellent transport links to Coventry and Birmingham city centres.

This sought-after development not only provides high-quality homes but also contributes to meeting the growing demand for energy-efficient, affordable housing solutions in the region.

Lounge area at a typical Platform Home Ownership property

The success of this collaboration highlights the commitment of both Platform Home Ownership and Vistry in supporting the local community with sustainable and accessible housing options.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when compared to the same period last year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the share of their home that they own.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director at Vistry South East Midlands said:“We’re delighted to have worked with Platform in Warwickshire to build more accessible housing for those who need it most.

“We are committed to creating beautifully designed sustainable communities. By transforming former brownfield sites with great partners like Platform we can create new neighbourhoods of high-quality homes that are built to last.

“We wish the new residents at Brindley Meadows all the best as they settle into their new homes, and we wish Platform continued success with their future projects. We look forward to working together again in the future.”

Kelly Rigley, Regional Sales Manager at Platform, said: "We've seen a significant increase in demand for Shared Ownership, as more home seekers recognise it as an accessible and practical option for getting onto the property ladder.

“We’d like to thank the Vistry team, for their passion towards building exceptional homes evident in every project.

"The homes at this development are in an excellent location, offering the ideal balance of tranquil rural living with the convenience of a nearby city, making it a perfect choice for a variety of property seekers.”

Nestled in the welcoming village of Hawkesbury, Brindley Meadows offers an ideal location, just a short distance from the village centre and perfectly positioned between Nuneaton and Coventry. With easy access to Rugby and Birmingham via just two junctions of the M6, the development is perfectly connected to major towns and cities.

For families, local schools include Hawkesbury Primary School and Barr’s Hill School for secondary-aged pupils, rated Good and Outstanding in their most recent Ofsted report.

The surrounding area boasts a wealth of amenities, including the CBS Arena, home to Coventry City FC, and the adjoining shopping centre, all within a short journey. Additionally, there are plenty of green spaces, supermarkets, and dining options nearby.

Brindley Meadows is also close to Longford Park, a popular spot for families and dog walkers, offering a variety of settings such as wooded areas, a skate park, and a play area, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

For more information on Platform Home Ownership and the homes available, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/.

*T&Cs apply.