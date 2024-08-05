Anti-violence sculpture flies into Rugby to highlight impact of knife crime

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 13:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An anti-violence sculpture flew into Rugby on Friday to highlight the impact of knife crime.

The Anti-violence Bee was created by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire, the same company behind the Knife Angel.

It’s made up of thousands of seized weapons.

Rugby Borough Council's Community Safety Team organised the event at Caldecott Park as part of the #KnifeFreeRugby Campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Anti-violence Bee is the first UK sculpture to be made entirely from knives and firearms.The Anti-violence Bee is the first UK sculpture to be made entirely from knives and firearms.
The Anti-violence Bee is the first UK sculpture to be made entirely from knives and firearms.

Visitors got the chance to try interactive virtual reality headsets from Virtual Decisions to educate about the consequences of carrying knives and serious violence.

If you are concerned someone is carrying a weapon, report it to the police or by calling 101. If someone is in immediate danger call 999.

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice