Anti-violence sculpture flies into Rugby to highlight impact of knife crime
The Anti-violence Bee was created by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire, the same company behind the Knife Angel.
It’s made up of thousands of seized weapons.
Rugby Borough Council's Community Safety Team organised the event at Caldecott Park as part of the #KnifeFreeRugby Campaign.
Visitors got the chance to try interactive virtual reality headsets from Virtual Decisions to educate about the consequences of carrying knives and serious violence.
If you are concerned someone is carrying a weapon, report it to the police or by calling 101. If someone is in immediate danger call 999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.