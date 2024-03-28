Bellway awarded five-star status for putting customers first

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway, whose West Midlands division builds at developments in Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Solihull, Derbyshire and Shropshire has achieved the accolade because more than 90 per cent of its customers have said they would recommend the company to a friend.

John Enright, Group Customer Care Director at Bellway, said: “Customers are at the heart of every decision we make and everything we do at Bellway.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

“From the designing and building of high-quality new homes, to the information and support we provide for buyers, we always measure ourselves by customer satisfaction.

Bellway buyers Patricia Bryan said they would recommend Bellway to a friend

“We have introduced several initiatives for customers with a view to helping customers understand the process of building their home, and what Bellway is doing to reduce its carbon footprint in delivering sustainable homes. These include pre-plaster visits and Meet the Builder experiences, giving customers the confidence in the team building their homes.

“In addition, we have rolled out ‘House to Home’ plots across the country. These concept homes showcase different build stages to buyers, helping them to better understand their new home and see firsthand the quality of a Bellway home.

“Overall, our Better with Bellway strategy prioritises customers and communities – as well as the quality of our homes, the safety of our building sites and our commitments to carbon reduction, sustainability, and biodiversity.

Customers, such as Patricia Bryan, who recently purchased at Bellway’s Astley Fields development in Warwickshire, agree: “We had a fabulous house-buying experience with Bellway. Right from the moment we met the sales advisor, nothing was too much trouble. She kept us fully informed at every step of the way and whenever we had a question she always got back to us really quickly with an answer.”

Mick Jones who recently purchased at Bellway’s Lucas Gardens development in Solihull said: “We had superb service. Any niggles we had were dealt with quickly. It was refreshing, it was absolutely excellent.”

The HBF award is based on results from customer satisfaction surveys carried out independently by warranty providers. For a homebuilder to attain five-star status at least nine out of 10 customers must answer yes to the question ‘would you recommend your builder to a friend?’

To find out more about Bellway’s long-term commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, visit https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk.

