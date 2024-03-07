Bellway teams up with Own New to offer lower-rate mortgages for buyers in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new mortgage product, Own New Rate Reducer, could see buyers of new-build Bellway homes benefit from interest rates below 1.00 per cent.*

The product launched on Monday (4 March) and is available on selected new Bellway homes across Warwickshire. It is also available at developments built by Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said:“It’s an exciting time for anyone looking to purchase a Bellway home. Here at Bellway, one of our key priorities is putting customers at the heart of what we do. We have a range of incentives available to our customers. Our partnership with Own New on the Rate Reducer product will have a positive effect on affordability for our customers, giving them access to as many ways to purchase as possible, making it easier for more people up and down the country to move.

A street scene of Ashberry Homes’ Yew Tree Meadows development, Nuneaton

“Regardless of deposit size, the positive benefits will be felt by homeowners each month as their monthly outgoings are lessened.

“Rate Reducer could be suitable for any type of buyer, whether looking for their first home or to move into a larger property. We would encourage anyone thinking about purchasing a new home in Warwickshire to get in touch with us to find out more about the scheme and put you in touch with an independent mortgage broker to talk you through the possibilities.”

Own New Rate Reducer is funded by housebuilders. Under the scheme, Bellway will pay a three or five per cent subsidy direct to the lender, minus an arrangement fee to Own New, which will be offset against the mortgage interest rate to reduce payments for the first two or five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The product is available across the country and has been launched with national lenders Virgin Money and Halifax.

Eliot Darcy, Founder of Own New, said: “Our ethos is to make home ownership and mortgage lending in this country open to more people and we are confident that the launch of the Own New Rate Reducer will achieve that.

“We believe that Rate Reducer will be a significant boost to many people’s home-buying dreams.

“This is just the product to stimulate the housing market and to give more people a helping hand and initial boost to get onto the property ladder or to secure that new home that will give them the extra space they need.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eliot set up Own New having felt frustrated when in the process of buying his first home. His aim was to create a more accessible system of mortgage lending for future new-build buyers.

Own New Rate Reducer is available on selected plots in Warwickshire, at Hampton Trove, Jubilee Green, Yew Tree Park, Astley Fields, Hazelwood and Houlton Meadows.

The product is also available on selected plots at Ashberry Homes’ Yew Tree Meadows development.