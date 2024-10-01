Best of both worlds: London key workers finding home in Warwickshire
The development, located in Nuneaton, is close to the town’s train station which offers a direct service to London Euston Station for committed commuters.
Travelling to the Capital in less than an hour, Euston’s connections provide access to London’s many hospitals. This quick commute and the schemes that Barratt Homes makes available to key workers makes Saxon View a fantastic to settle down.
The Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme saves key workers tens of thousands of pounds on a purchase. This, compared to the property values even in London’s second-hand market, makes buying a home in Nuneaton a no-brainer.
Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Mercia, said: “Key workers looking to commute to London should look no further than Saxon View and Nuneaton.
“Due to its location and our moving schemes available, it’s a great opportunity for Key Workers and their families to make a fresh start away from the hustle and bustle of London. If you are a Key Worker and are interested in this development, we invite you to visit our development and have a chat with our sales team.”
Saxon View is based just two miles away from Nuneaton’s vibrant town centre. Located directly opposite Whittleford Park and near the scenic Hartshill Hayes Country Park, it gives home buyers easy access to the best of rural and urban living.
The sought-after development is now over 90% sold with property seekers taking advantage of the rural countryside location and great commuting links to major towns and cities including Leicester, Birmingham, Coventry and Derby.
Saxon View currently has a selection of three and four bedroom properties remaining.
