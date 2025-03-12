Win a £20,000 garden makeover with BOTB – tickets just 70p

This BOTB prize could be just what your garden needs | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Win a £20,000 garden makeover with BOTB. Enter for just 70p to transform your outdoor space. Competition closes Monday.

Spring is on the way, and if your garden is looking less like a stylish retreat and more like a forgotten jungle, this is your chance to transform it. BOTB is best known for its luxury car competitions, but we’ve spotted the perfect promotion for this time of year – the chance to win a £20,000 garden makeover and completely revamp your outdoor space.

Whether you dream of luxury rattan furniture, ambient outdoor lighting, or a state-of-the-art BBQ for summer entertaining, this prize has everything you need to create a stunning garden. You could even take it a step further and install a home office in your outdoor space, giving you a peaceful work-from-home setup.

If you win, the choice is yours. You could invest in a sleek outdoor kitchen, complete with a pizza oven and bar area for entertaining guests. Perhaps a tranquil garden room is more your style, creating a quiet retreat away from the house. You might even choose to add a water feature, landscaped flower beds, or a fire pit area to bring your garden to life.

A dream garden could be yours with this £20k prize from BOTB | BOTB

Or, if British summers aren’t your thing, you could simply take the £20,000 cash alternative and escape somewhere warmer.

How to enter

Tickets for this incredible competition cost just 70p, making it an affordable way to be in with a chance of winning, and BOTB also offer a free postal entry option too. But don’t hang around – entries close this Monday.

Enter now at BOTB and start planning your dream garden.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133