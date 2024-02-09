Bovis Homes to host information event on new shared ownership scheme in Stratford
Bovis Homes has partnered with Sage Homes to offer a part-rent, part-buy solution to people who might not otherwise be able to afford a new home.
This differs from traditional shared ownership schemes as it does not carry the same restrictions around local connections – and it is available to people who already own a home.
At The Chancery, prices now start at £150,000 for a 50 per cent share of a two-bedroom house.
This event at The Chancery will take place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday (10 February) so the team can explain more about how Home Stepper works, the homes available and how an independent financial advisor can help to source a suitable mortgage.
Adrian Wood, regional sales and marketing director for Bovis Homes, said: “The Chancery has been designed to meet the growing demand for new homes in Stratford.
“The availability of the Home Stepper scheme has created excitement as it will make buying a first or next home more attainable. The scheme is not restricted to first-time buyers, so can help growing families to move to a home with the space they need.
“It is unusual to be able to buy a high-quality new home at such an accessible price in this location. This event has been arranged so our team can answer any questions people have and provide guidance about the available homes.”
Bovis Homes is building 197 homes at The Chancery, which is located off Evesham Road. The development opened to the public late last year and the first residents have already moved in.
Buyers using Home Stepper can purchase a share of between 10 per cent and 75 per cent of their new home while paying rent on the rest. Over time, there is also the option for them to increase their share of the property, up to 100 per cent.
Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.
There is currently a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes available to buy at The Chancery. For more information, see bovishomes.co.uk.