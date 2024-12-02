Brand new Shared Ownership homes coming near Coventry in 2025

Coventry home seekers will soon have a wider range of choice following the upcoming release of Shared Ownership homes just over three miles from the city centre.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Home Ownership is producing 28 high-quality affordable homes in Baginton, which will be ready to move into early next year, in collaboration with esteemed housebuilder Lovell Partnerships.

Whitley Mews, named after Armstrong Whitley who supported the development of the nearby Baginton Airfield, will comprise a charming collection of two- and three-bedroom homes available through Shared Ownership, helping a diverse range of home seekers secure their dream home through a more accessible route onto the property ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled within the Warwickshire countryside, the new homes will be located within a quaint and friendly rural community, with the extensive transport links to Coventry, Warwick, Leamington Spa and Banbury meaning residents can enjoy an intriguing blend of rural and urban living.

Computer-generated image of a Shared Ownership home at Whitley Mews, Baginton

The new homes have been designed and built with the demands of modern living in mind, incorporating storage space, versatility for rooms to be used for multiple purposes, double-glazed windows, off-street parking and contemporary fittings.

Shared Ownership has become an increasingly popular viable route towards homeownership, with Platform reporting a 152% sales increase at the start of 2024 compared to last year, owing to the lower deposit required in a time of economic uncertainty.

The affordable scheme allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Simon Wingate, regional partnerships director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “Reaching this milestone at Whitley Mews is a testament to the impact that strong partnerships can have on delivering high-quality housing in areas that need it most.

“Affordable, Shared Ownership schemes are essential in supporting people getting onto the housing ladder and we’re delivering a range of home styles at this development to suit the variety of buyers in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a long-standing relationship with Platform Home Ownership and will continue to unlock housing opportunities across the West Midlands.”

Jasmin Jandu, Sales Consultant at Platform Home Ownership, said: “Whitley Mews will be a great contributor towards the demand for more accessible routes onto the property ladder in Coventry and the surrounding areas.

“We’re looking forward to supporting families, commuters, downsizers and more in their journey towards their dream home in Baginton.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more viable and popular method of getting onto the housing ladder, so we’re looking forward to contributing to the use of and education around the scheme at this development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated close to four major roads including the A45 and A46, Whitley Mews benefits from the comprehensive West Midlands transport network, which makes further afield location like Birmingham, Oxford, Northampton and Stratford-upon-Avon easily accessible, even for those without access to a car.

Baginton itself hosts a number of amenities, with traditional pub-restaurants, a garden centre and a nursery, with the main attraction being the ruins of the 14th century Bagots Castle, and riverside walks alongside the River Sowe also nearby.

For families, the development is also near to a number of high-quality schools, including Grange Farm Primary School, and Whitley Abbey Primary School, both rated Good in their most recent Ofsted reports.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.