Bromford and Bloor Homes celebrate successful development after final Shared Ownership homes completed in Stratford-upon-Avon

Residents in Stratford-upon-Avon are settling into their brand-new Shared Ownership homes after the final homes were reserved at a successful partnership development in the town.

Leading new homes provider Bromford collaborated with award-winning housebuilder Bloor Homes, to deliver 20 high-quality two-, three- and four-bedroom homes through the affordable scheme, helping to meet the increased demand for accessible routes onto the property ladder in the region.

Located just off Alcester Road to the west of the town, Shottery View offers a stylish selection of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes in a variety of styles, thoughtfully-designed and expertly-built by the five-star housebuilder with the needs of local people in mind.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

CGI of one of Bromford’s 20 high-quality homes at Shottery View.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Priority for the Shared Ownership homes was given to applicants with a connection to the Stratford-upon-Avon District. This connection is typically defined by having lived in or worked in the area for a period of two to five years, or by having close family ties to the district.

The collaboration between Bromford and Bloor has successfully delivered homes for a wide range of buyers, including young families, first-timers, commuters, downsizers and more.

Carefully-crafted to offer a balance of city and country living, with vibrant views and an abundance of amenities nearby, the homes at Shottery View are ideally-located for those seeking a peaceful environment without being detached from a thriving community which is rich in culture.

Steve Garton, Sales Director at Bloor Homes Western Region, said: “We are pleased to have collaborated with Bromford through to completion of this important development and to have supported so many on their journey towards affordable, accessible home ownership.

“This scheme has been a key influence in meeting the region’s need for diverse routes onto the property ladder, and with Bromford we have achieved our shared mission to support as many families and home seekers as possible.

“We wish Bromford well and look forward to working together on future projects should the opportunity arise.”

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We are thrilled to see the success of the Shottery View development and the positive impact it’s had on people from Stratford-upon-Avon and beyond.”

“Working with Bloor Homes has allowed us to create homes that meet the needs of local people, and we’re proud to have played a part in helping so many secure a fantastic home in this sought-after area.”

Shottery View is within a short journey of Stratford-upon-Avon train station, with services to Birmingham, London, nearby towns and beyond.

For commuters, the extensive West Midlands road networks including the M40 mean further afield locations such as Banbury, Coventry, Warwick and Leamington Spa are all easily accessible.

Stratford-upon-Avon is a town immersed in history where residents can experience the Royal Shakespeare Theatre or Tudor World, relax in one of the town's cosy pubs, restaurants or enjoy the peaceful Butterly Farm.

Families are well-served by high-quality local schools including, Bishopton Primary, and Stratford-upon-Avon School for secondary-aged pupils, both rated Good in their latest Ofsted reports. Stratford College, a modern facility with strong industry links, is also close by.

For more information on Shottery View, please visit: https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/shottery-view.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit The National Housing Federation.

