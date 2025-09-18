Bromford showcases brand-new home style at Warwickshire development

CGI of the Foxglove at Aston Grange, Upper Lighthorne.

Leading new homes provider Bromford is offering a unique combination of affordable modern living and rural charm in a brand-new home style at its Upper Lighthorne development.

The three-bedroom Foxglove can be secured with a deposit from just £4,125 through Bromford Shared Ownership at Aston Grange, perfectly positioned between the historic towns of Leamington Spa, Warwick, Stratford-upon-Avon and Banbury.

Following the successful delivery of 14 homes at nearby Heritage Grange earlier this year, Bromford has partnered with five-star housebuilder Barratt Homes to provide a fresh opportunity for Warwickshire home seekers to settle down in one of the UK’s most sought-after destinations.

With Bromford Shared Ownership, buyers purchase a share of their new home, paying a mortgage on that share while renting the remainder. Then, when the time is right, homeowners can gradually increase their owned share over time, all the way up to 100 per cent ownership.

This creates a more accessible route onto the property ladder, as buyers put down a deposit at a percentage of the owned share rather than the full market value, with Shared Ownership continuing to become a more popular route towards outright homeownership.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “Living on Aston Grange provides the best of both worlds – great access to charming towns and excellent transport routes to London and Birmingham, combined with extensive employment opportunities and the tranquil Midlands countryside.

“Our partnership with Barratt Homes demonstrates that affordable housing schemes can be delivered to the very highest specification through every stage of design, build, fitting and more.

“Heritage Grange was a huge success, and proved that demand for quality housing that doesn’t compromise on cost, convenience and location, will always be high in Upper Lighthorne.”

The Foxglove, available in semi-detached and terrace styles, features a contemporary kitchen-dining area off which spans a cosy lounge with plenty of natural light, a lobby leading out to the turfed garden, a functional downstairs cloakroom and understairs storage.

The first floor is home to a main bedroom and two smaller rooms, all of which host wardrobe space, with a stylish family bathroom and extra storage completing the home.

All homes at Aston Grange come with off-street parking, while Bromford is contributing £500 towards the legal fees of buyers who reserve before Tuesday, September 30.

Conveniently located near to the M40 motorway, Aston Grange offers easy access to making Birmingham, Coventry and London, while the nearby rail system ensures comfortable, efficient journeys to various other destinations.

Upper Lighthorne is a charming, quaint village with a number of amenities, including Lighthorne Primary School, rated Good in its latest Ofsted report.

Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon provide a plethora of areas to enjoy, such as fascinating museums and places to eat as well as independent and chain stores.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations.