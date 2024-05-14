Bulkington Community Library receives boost from Taylor Wimpey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has recently made a £250 voucher donation to Bulkington Community Library as part of its anniversary celebrations.

The library, which is entirely run by volunteers, reopened to the public in 2012, and works with a range of organisations in Bulkington, and provides a range of books to visitors from an array of genres whilst acting as a community hub for people to meet up for a cup of tea.

The housebuilder's donation of vouchers helped boost the raffle prizes on offer at the library’s fundraising event that took place to commemorate the library’s anniversary.

Denise Wolff, Library Trustee and Volunteer at Bulkington Community Library, said: “We were delighted when Taylor Wimpey reached out to offer us their support. Their kind donation has helped us raise funds to keep the important service this library offers for Bulkington residents going. On behalf of everyone at Bulkington Community Library, I’d like to thank them for their help.”

Bulkington Community Library's team of volunteers at their recent anniversary event

Sarah Pasco, Interim Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “As a pillar of the local community for over a decade, it’s a real privilege to have been able to support Bulkington Community Library. With many libraries up and down the country under threat, the work the volunteers at Bulkington Community Library carry out for the benefit of the Bulkington community really is commendable. We hope our donation helped make their 12th anniversary that little bit more special.”

To find out more about the charities and organisations that Taylor Wimpey supports, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.