Bulkington housebuilder unveils brand-new show home

A local housebuilder is inviting the community to the launch of its new show home in Bulkington.

Redrow Midlands is officially opening its newest show home at Arden Fields, on Bedworth Road, on Saturday 20th January.

To mark the occasion, prospective buyers are invited to have a first look at the new home, The Hampstead, and enjoy canapes and a glass of bubbly to celebrate.

On the day, the Institute of Financial Accountants will be on hand to answer any questions around moving. Team members from Valliant will also be at the event to answer any questions on the air source heat pumps which will be fitted as standard in all homes at the development as part of Redrow’s commitment to sustainable development.

Work has officially begun at Arden Fields

Part of the award-winning Heritage Collection and with an arts and craft era inspired exterior, The Hampstead combines modern luxury with traditional characteristics. The home includes large bay windows, high ceilings and skirting boards, while also boasting modern integrations such as underfloor heating.

Downstairs, an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area is the perfect place to accommodate busy lives, with French doors allowing ample natural light to flood into the home. A separate lounge makes an ideal space to entertain guests, while the utility room and adjoined garage provide much-needed additional space.

Upstairs are five spacious bedrooms, two of which feature luxury en-suites, as well as a modern family bedroom. For those looking for flexible living space, the well-sized bedrooms can be used for a range of purposes, including a separate workspace, home gym or nursery.

To celebrate the launch, those who reserve a new home will also receive a £1,000 John Lewis voucher to help furnish their new home, as well as £1,000 towards their legal fees when they reserve a property before Wednesday 31st January.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be unveiling our first show home at Arden Fields and are looking forward to welcoming the local community and prospective home buyers to come and take a look around.

“Arden Fields is a fantastic place for professionals and families alike, boasting beautiful scenery yet only a short drive from both Nuneaton and Coventry, with plenty of amenities close by and excellent commuter links. We’d encourage anyone interested to come along and see the Redrow difference for themselves soon to avoid disappointment.”