Cameron Homes donates to the Newton Regis community

Midlands-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, has made a £5,000 donation to the Newton Regis Parish Council, which will fund the desilting of the picturesque village pond.

The pond, which is a focal point of the village, sits opposite Cameron Homes’ Newton Manor development, a collection of 20 luxury homes. The development of the former farm estate has also seen the restoration of the historic 18th century farmhouse and barn to create properties for modern living.

The donation from the homebuilder will fund the desilting of the village pond, which will keep it clean and functional for wildlife by removing the silt from the pond bed.

Paul Morrissey, Operations Director at Cameron Homes, said: “We’ve been working in the community of Newton Regis for several years now and during that time we’ve formed a great working relationship with the Parish Council and local residents. With works now complete, we’re delighted to have been able to leave a positive impact on the village with the redevelopment of the site and even more so to help fund the desilting of the much-loved village pond.”

Gary Hunt, Chairman of Newton Regis, Seckington and No Mans Heath Parish Council, added: “Cameron Homes has been exceptional in working with our community and minimising the impact of the Newton Manor development site during construction. The high-quality new homes have brought new life into our village, and we look forward to our future together as one community.

“As a final gesture, we are extremely grateful for the significant donation from Cameron Homes, enabling us to desilt our beloved duck pond and create a tranquil area for wildlife. Thank you, Cameron Homes, for being such a considerate and supportive developer.”