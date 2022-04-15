Could you provide a temporary or permanent home in Warwickshire to a dog in need?

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and Dogs Trust Kenilworth is its largest rehoming centre caring for around 180 dogs at any one time.

At the moment, more than 70 of the dogs being cared for at the centre, are ready to find new forever homes. But the team would love to look after more dogs in need by expanding its network of volunteer foster carers.

Volunteer foster carers are provided with everything they need for the dog they are caring for such as food, bedding, toys and treats and the Home from Home team are on hand to provide guidance and advice whenever needed.

Sabrina Holder, co-ordinator of the Home from Home fostering scheme, said: "Some dogs find it difficult to adjust to kennel life so it’s wonderful to have the option for them to go into a temporary home. Of course, the more dogs that we can place in foster, the more dogs overall we can look after as it frees up kennel space at the centre.

"Our foster carers need to be over the age of 18 and we are particularly in need of people who don’t have children or other animals, including dogs, as it makes it much easier to place dogs in homes with less hustle and bustle than young children or other animals might bring!

“Foster carers also need to be within around 45 minutes of the centre so their dog can meet potential new owners. We would love more volunteers to join our team so if people decide they have a dog-shaped hole in their life that they want filling on a temporary basis, please get in touch!”

Contact [email protected] or call 07920 658664 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

1. Rosa Rosa is six years old and has had a challenging time so is now more than ready to find her ideal home where she can lap up all the love and affection on offer. The team say she is a sweet girl who loves her treats but needs calm, patient owners who will help her overcome her nervousness. Tasty treats will help her new owners build a bond with her and she would like access to a garden where she can chill out and relax. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales

2. Tyson Ten-month-old Tyson would benefit from living with another confident dog in his new home whose paws he can follow in. He will need to settle in at his own pace and would like a home without too many comings and goings as he can be worried about meeting new people. The team are confident that in the right home it won’t be long before this young boy shows his true personality. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales

3. Buster Buster is a sensitive five-year-old Chihuahua Cross who is looking for a quiet adult only home where he is the only dog. He would love a secure garden to play in in his forever home and he would like the chance to build a bond with his new owners before heading home so he will need to meet them several times at the rehoming centre. Buster needs a non-open plan home and owners who are committed to working with the training team at the centre to help him become the best he can be. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales

4. Bella Terrier Cross Bella is just eight months old and has a lovely sweet, and silly, personality. She is a little overwhelmed in new environments so is looking for patient owners who will give her time and space to settle in. She loves to run around and would enjoy living with a playful canine companion and children over the age of twelve. She is pictured here with canine carer Sophie Lewis. Photo: Dogs Trust Photo Sales