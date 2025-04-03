Coventry homebuilder pays buyers’ Stamp Duty across all developments after April changes

CGI of a Lioncourt Homes development.

Award-winning Coventry homebuilder Lioncourt Homes is supporting its buyers by paying their Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) at all its developments after changes to its thresholds came into effect this week.

Under the new regulations, first-time buyers of homes priced between £300,001 and £425,000 are now required to pay 5% towards SDLT on the portion above £300,000, having previously been exempt up to £425,000.

All homebuyers purchasing between £125,001 and £250,000 will pay 2%, having paid nothing previously.

This offer applies to primary homebuyers in the affected threshold brackets, running throughout April, on selected homes on each Lioncourt Homes development across the West Midlands and South West, and does not apply to second-home buyers.

The five-star home builder currently has high-quality, energy-efficient homes available at development near the city, including The Croft in Keresley, where buyers can take advantage of the support which would effectively extend the SDLT deadline for them.

Jack Jones, Head of Sales and Marketing at Lioncourt Homes, said: “The threshold changes which have come into effect will have a drastic impact on the cost of a new home today compared to the end of last week.

“We pride ourselves on quality when it comes to design, build and community, and this extends to the care and support we provide for our buyers, regardless of where they sit in their new home journey.

“Paying our buyers’ Stamp Duty typifies our commitment to ensuring the customer journey is as smooth and stress-free as possible, and we hope it helps as many people as possible to secure their dream home with Lioncourt.”

Lioncourt Homes was recently awarded the maximum five-star rating in the Home Builders Federation (HBF)’s annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey 2025, for the 11th year in a row.

For more information on Lioncourt Homes and the properties available around Coventry and Warwickshire, please visit https://www.lioncourthomes.com/locations/.