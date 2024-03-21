Crest Nicholson to offer homebuyers in Warwickshire access to lower rate mortgages thanks to partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson in collaboration with Own New has launched Rate Reducer, a mortgage support scheme at its developments across Warwickshire. The scheme, which is now available at Montague Point, Westwood Park and Sketchley Gardens is designed to make it easier for buyers of all kinds to access lower rate mortgages.

‘Rate Reducer’ sees Crest Nicholson contribute between 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the purchase price of an eligible new build home, giving buyers access to a regular mortgage, but at a reduced rate for the initial period of fixed interest.

Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open to home movers and first-time buyers alike, the scheme is available on several homes at the popular Warwickshire developments, including the four-bedroom Romsey housetype. Westwood Park is just stone’s throw away from a great range of excellent restaurants, bars, and pubs in Coventry and Kenilworth, as well as plenty of open green space.

Homes available at Westwood Park

Situated surrounding the river Anker, residents at Sketchley Gardens can enjoy a selection of walking trails and cycling routes, including the Coronation Walk and Riversley Park that follow the path of the river. The area also features a golf course, football club and several leisure centres. With its picturesque canalside setting, Montague Point offers residents the chance to enjoy walks along the waterways. Golf courses and local parks follow the route of the river and the historic Warwick Castle, with its Norman roots, is an excellent day out for groups of all ages.

The scheme could lower a buyer’s mortgage rate by up to 3.19 per cent, saving them as much as £549 per month on their payments1 and allowing them to save the additional funds or set more aside for purchases to help settle into their new property.

Accessible via selected lenders, interested buyers must be financially eligible and pay a minimum 10 per cent deposit.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We are keen to do all we can to help people get on or move up the property ladder, as we help thousands of customers across the Midlands to realise their home ownership dreams. We’re excited to be able to help more people in Warwickshire access high quality, energy efficient new homes through our launch of this scheme. We encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch with our friendly Sales team for more information.”

Homes available at Montague Point

Eliot Darcy, founder of Own New, said: “Higher interest rates combined with high inflation and the resulting squeeze on household budgets have made it more difficult for people to purchase their next home. With the support of our house builder partners like Crest Nicholson, the Rate Reducer scheme is making it possible for buyers to purchase the home of their dreams, while keeping monthly mortgage repayments to a level they can afford.”

Rate Reducer is one of several initiatives provided by the local housebuilder to help buyers in Warwickshire move onto or up the property ladder. Hundreds of homebuyers are already benefiting from the support these initiatives can provide, including.