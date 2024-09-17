Demand for new housing in Kenilworth bucks seasonal trend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new homes development in Kenilworth has bucked the traditional summer sales trend, according to Miller Homes.

Southcrest Rise, a development of 99 homes currently being built off Glasshouse Lane in Kenilworth, has sold a number of properties during the summer months which goes against the national trend for this time of year.

Rightmove’s house price index reported a two per cent monthly drop in demand for property during July 2024, while in August the chief economist for Nationwide, Robert Gardner, noted that house price activity had remained “subdued” by historic standards.

However, in Kenilworth, Miller Homes has sold a range of three to five-bedroom homes over the summer, which has resulted in the overall development becoming more than 80 per cent sold.

Miller Homes is building 99 new homes at Southcrest Rise in Kenilworth

The developer is building a mix of one to five-bedroom homes at the site, where nearly all two-bedroom homes have now been sold, highlighting the demand particularly from first-time buyers in the properties being built in Kenilworth.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “Traditionally, we would expect a slight decrease in interest around housing during the summer months, typically as a number of potential buyers are on holiday, schools are out of term time and ‘silly season’ takes hold.

“What we’ve experienced this year at Southcrest Rise, however, has really bucked the trend and altered the landscape we’ve seen elsewhere in the new homes market. Our development is well positioned in a desirable location in Kenilworth, and is neighboured by the well-renowned Kenilworth Golf Club and the new Kenilworth School campus, which adds real value to the area.

“Miller Homes also boasts a 4.6-star rating on TrustPilot, as well as being a five-star rated housebuilder with the Home Builders Federation, and we pride ourselves on customer satisfaction and ensuring every property is built to exacting standards.

“Since we launched in April 2024, we’ve now sold over four fifths of the homes at Southcrest Rise. In particular, our one and two-bed houses have proven really popular with first-time buyers taking a step onto the ladder, as well as our larger five-bedroom homes being sold to customers who want to put down or extend roots in Kenilworth, future proofing their lives here in an area which offers so much to their lifestyles.”

A very limited number of one-bedroom Loxley homes remain for sale at Southcrest Rise, along with a range of two-bedroom bungalows, and some four and five-bedroom homes.

Building work at the development is due for completion is Spring 2025.