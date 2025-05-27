Developer celebrates success of Rugby community as final homes remain

Barratt Homes has announced it’s the last chance to settle down at its Warwickshire development, Elborough Place.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Ashlawn Road in Rugby, the sought-after development is now over 95% sold with property seekers taking advantage of the historic town of Rugby, a good selection of schools and a range of amenities on the doorstep.

The location that birthed the game of rugby, the jet engine and holography is steeped in history and members of this new community are granted access to a wide range of local amenities. The development is also near the M45, M1 and M6, taking commuters to several nearby major towns and cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking to explore the great outdoors will be happy to find the nearby Windmill Spinney Nature Reserve and Hillmorton Locks, whilst thrill seekers can enjoy Go Ape in Coventry, only a short drive away.

BWM - 005_EP_Lamberton Lounge - A living room in a typical home at Elborough Place

During its time at the development, Barratt Homes has been mindful to support and enhance the local ecology. The developer has installed a total of 70 bird boxes and bat boxes across the development and planted over 1,000 trees throughout the community. There are also 32 acres of open space, 10 biodiversity areas, 10 wildflower meadows, and 1,400 metres of hedgehog highways helping to care for the area’s wildlife.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to announce that there is just a small selection of properties remaining at our Elborough Place development and it’s the final opportunity to secure a new home in this convenient location.

“We have enjoyed great success in the community and it’s been fantastic to see the development take shape. We would encourage anyone interested in the final homes to visit our development and speak with one of our Sales Advisers to learn more about the schemes and offers available to help them make a move into their dream home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families looking to utilise everything that Rugby has to offer need look no further than the Marlowe style home, a spacious five bedroom property where the whole family can thrive.

BWM - 007_EP Lamberton Open Plan Kitchen - A typical kitchen and dining area in a Barratt home at Elborough Place

Showcasing a large kitchen with French doors leading out to the garden, home buyers will also find a utility room, a separate lounge and a dining room on the ground floor.

There are three double bedrooms, two of which feature en suites, and two single bedrooms that could easily be converted into a home office space, a gym or maybe even a small children's playroom.