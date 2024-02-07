Digital Agency Clevercherry Transforms Peveril Homes Brand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning Midlands housebuilder describes the rebrand as a “strategic move”, aligning their visual identity with their core values and vision for the future. It marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s history and signifies its commitment to keeping abreast of an ever-changing marketplace as it evolves to meet the changing expectations of today’s homebuyers.

Sales and marketing director Stuart Brookes explains: “This updated branding is a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and the relentless pursuit of innovation. As we embrace our fresh look, our dedication to creating vibrant, sustainable communities and building more than just houses, will remain consistent.”

The new brand has been curated by branding agency Clevercherry, renowned for their work with international clients such as Subaru and Ducati.

Peveril Homes and Clevercherry

Senior creative Nick Hughes from Clevercherry, who headed up the rebrand, said:

“We approached the rebranding of Peveril Homes with a deep understanding of their values and vision.

Our goal was to create a brand that not only reflects Peveril Homes’ goal of establishing a reputation as the leader in delivering exceptional homes but also to stay true to their roots and ensure that the company’s rich history remains represented.

The new brand colour palette and logo not only reinforce the heritage of the business but also reflect a clear visual theme, showcasing their diligent approach, trustworthy culture, commitment to consistency, and innovative approach to modern living.”

After curating the brand’s concept, the agency has coordinated various elements, with each component of the rebrand carefully considered. This includes online, with a rollout of a new website that has been designed for an unparalleled user experience, social media banners and templates, digital brochures, and emails. Offline, the brand and design agency has reimagined the housebuilder’s physical locations, with the creation of signage, internal documents, brochures, floorplans, merchandise, and uniforms.

Stuart Brookes commented:

“I cannot speak highly enough about the exceptional work done by Clevercherry. From the moment we engaged their services, they exhibited a level of professionalism and expertise that exceeded our expectations.

The team displayed a deep understanding of our company and industry and the consistency and quality of delivery, from our new logo to the signage displayed at our locations, has been remarkable. This level of detail and commitment to ensuring a cohesive brand image across all touchpoints is a testament to their dedication to our success.”

Peveril Homes chose to partner with Clevercherry for this project due to their experience and large portfolio of clients in the new home industry.

With many clients in the new home sector, Clevercherry has developed PropertyHQ, an innovative content management platform that has been meticulously designed with a multitude of functionalities for new home builders. The platform creates custom websites for new home builders and offers an extensive range of specialist capabilities including interactive site plans, local area maps, and integrated booking systems, to support builders in selling their homes for maximum sale value.