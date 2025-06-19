Discover the easy way to move to a new home in Shuttington

Selling up and moving to a new home in North Warwickshire could be easier than expected thanks to Elan Homes.

The homebuilder recently launched Millbridge, on Main Road, Shuttington and next weekend (June 28/29) is hosting an event to explain how its EasyMove scheme can help homeowners.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “We’ve had a great response to the launch of Millbridge with lots of positive feedback about the design and quality of our homes. Many of the people who’ve visited the show homes so far are existing homeowners, and in some cases, they’ve not put their property on the market yet. The good news is we can help with that with our EasyMove scheme. As the name suggests, it’s designed to make moving easy. One of the advantages of selling and buying in this way is that it doesn’t matter if you’re moving up the housing ladder or downsizing. We’ll value your home and instruct independent estate agents to market it for you. When you receive an acceptable offer, you can reserve your new Elan home. You’ll exchange contracts with your buyer and us simultaneously and we’ll even pay the agent’s fees.”

Millbridge is an intimate development of just 24 private sale properties. Despite being small in scale, it offers a good choice of two to five-bedroom homes. Current prices range from £289,995 to £634,995.

Elan is building 24 private sale homes at Millbridge in Shuttington

The homes will enjoy a leafy setting with existing trees and hedgerows retained and new trees planted. When complete, the new neighbourhood will include a flowering lawn, an attenuation pond that will be a wildflower wetland area, plus a wildflower meadow.

Local amenities include a public house, convenience store and village hall all within walking distance. Polesworth Secondary School and Newton Regis Primary School are within easy reach, making the homes an ideal choice for families.

Supermarkets, independent shops, cafés, restaurants and more are around 10-minutes’ drive away in Tamworth.

The show home at Millbridge is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. To discover more about EasyMove, visit the development next weekend (June 28/29). For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/millbridge/