So far, so good for the Friends of Dunchurch...

For during the half-hour programme, the winners of this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom competition will be revealed, with Friends of Dunchurch Society looking to add to their regional success with the national large village title.

The 17 regions involved can put through their winners to the final and five are in the large village category – FODS are up against the eclectic mix of Draycott in Bloom, Derbyshire; Floral Forest, Guernsey; Cullybackey, Ulster - and, Grow for Talgarth, Powys.

A Dunchurch delegation set off for the big event at Lindley Hall, London, earlier today and we now wait for the announcements to be made.