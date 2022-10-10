Don't watch that, watch this - Dunchurch hoping to be named on the One Show
There could be another award to hang around the neck of Dunchurch’s famous statue after this evening – and we can all share the excitement by watching The One Show on BBC One at 7pm.
For during the half-hour programme, the winners of this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom competition will be revealed, with Friends of Dunchurch Society looking to add to their regional success with the national large village title.
The 17 regions involved can put through their winners to the final and five are in the large village category – FODS are up against the eclectic mix of Draycott in Bloom, Derbyshire; Floral Forest, Guernsey; Cullybackey, Ulster - and, Grow for Talgarth, Powys.
A Dunchurch delegation set off for the big event at Lindley Hall, London, earlier today and we now wait for the announcements to be made.
Rugby won the small city category in the Heart of England awards but is not in the running for the national title.