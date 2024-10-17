Early demand in reservations at new Stratford-Upon-Avon retirement community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retirement housebuilder has reported an unprecedented wave of interest in its Retirement Living development in Stratford-upon-Avon, where over 50% of the first phase of properties have been reserved, two months ahead of completion.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

This comes less than a month after sales were released at Romeo Place on Alcester Road, an independent living community by McCarthy Stone.

Given the burgeoning demand and that the second phase of properties are now on the market, the team at Romeo Place are encouraging prospective buyers to secure their dream home sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

For a closer look at the stylish accommodation and communal spaces on offer, local retirees are invited to the ‘Pizza, Prosecco & Part Exchange’ event on Thursday 26th September between 12pm and 3pm at Romeo Place, where they can enjoy delicious light bites and a glass of fizz and ask the team about the Part Exchange scheme.

Upcoming McCarthy Stone Development, Romeo Place

Bookings for the event should be made in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces, Romeo Place will cater for the over 60s with 55 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments, many of which boast private balconies or patios.

McCarthy Stone says its flexible moving options have likely played a key role in the recent surge in demand, along with the development’s enviable communal facilities and attractive location near to rolling countryside and the beautiful River Avon.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re delighted with the extraordinary initial success of Romeo Place and the strong demand it has generated thus far. We’re expecting interest will remain high given our flexible purchase options and the vibrant lifestyle that we offer, therefore, we’d urge anyone who is interested in learning more about the development to get in touch with a member of our team to hear how we can make a move work for them.

“Our upcoming Pizza, Prosecco, and Part Exchange event is a great opportunity for locals to uncover the benefits of our Part Exchange scheme, as well as get to know like-minded individuals and hear how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement.”

There will be plenty of opportunity for future homeowners to relax and socialise, with a stylish communal lounge and well-maintained gardens. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly, while all properties will be fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Romeo Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £147,500 and two-bedroom properties available from £192,500*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

The second phase of Retirement Living apartments at Romeo Place, have now been released and are expected to be reserved in the coming weeks following unprecedented interest.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability.