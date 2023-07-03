They are taking part in the National Garden Scheme

The Walled Kitchen Garden at Guy’s Cliffe will be opening as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) on Saturday July 22, from 10am-3.30pm. Photo by John Bray

Everyone is welcome to come and see the Walled Garden which will be in full bloom, along with a new crop of vegetables.

The fruit and vegetables are grown to assist the local night shelter and food bank; with the volunteers now using a No Dig approach to their gardening, which, in turn, is also helping to reduce the garden’s carbon footprint.

This year, the cutting taken from the Cubbington Pear has now firmly taken root and is bearing fruit for the first time.

At the same time, progress toward the re-introduction of the Peach House is advancing well.

The NGS raises funds for charities so there is an entry fee of £3.50 for adults, under 16 years are free.