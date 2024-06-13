Family find perfect kitchen in dream home in Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Thewlis family have found the perfect house where their large kitchen is at the heart of the home.

Alan, Emma and their daughter Aimee love the spacious kitchen/dining room in their new four-bedroom home at Ashberry Homes’ Yew Tree Meadows development in Nuneaton.

Emma and Alan wanted to move from their old three-storey house when their oldest daughter left home.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We knew Ashberry Homes was building at Yew Tree Gardens so we went along to have a look,” said Emma. “Once we stepped inside the finished Jasmine home, we both knew it was the house for us. The house was ready to move into and the kitchen/dining area just blew us away. It was as if it had been designed just for us and was waiting for our visit.

Emma and Alan Thewlis in the kitchen/dining room of their new house

“The space takes over the whole back of the house and is big enough for a breakfast bar with stools and a table and chairs. The area is so light and airy with French doors out to the garden which transforms it into a huge space where we can entertain. We spend most of our time in the kitchen because it’s the heart of the home – it’s where we cook, catch up and socialise.”

Emma, Alan, Aimee, and their four-year-old French Bulldog, Hugo, moved into their new £375,000 home in April.

“We reserved in February 2024 and got the keys in April,” said Emma. “It was all really quick and very smooth. Tina, the Ashberry Homes sales advisor was knowledgeable and patient. She kept in contact with us at all times and was always good at getting back to us.”

The extra space downstairs has also given Emma something she has never had before in her home – a utility room.

“It is great to have this space, which can be entered through a side door in the house,” said Emma. “This means that if we come in from a muddy walk with Hugo, we can go in there and take off our boots and clean up him up before we go into the rest of the house.

“It is also great to be able to keep all the cleaning stuff out of the kitchen and there’s a really handy storeroom next door for extra storage. The downstairs also has a toilet and a separate living room which we can use for quiet nights in front of the TV.”

With two spare bedrooms, Emma is able to indulge in another first by using one as a dressing room to share with her daughter.

“I am looking forward to having a dressing room, I think it makes good use of the space and allows our bedroom to be clutter-free. We will keep the fourth bedroom as a guest room for when people want to stay.”

The move across town has also brought other added benefits – with the daily commute for Emma from 40 minutes to 20 minutes.

“We are now on the side of town which avoids a lot of traffic from the A5 and has slashed our drive to work in half,” said Emma.

“We all absolutely love our new home. At our old place we looked out of our front windows onto other houses – where here we have views of trees, fields and being able to watch the sunset from our home is lovely.”

Ashberry Homes is building 78 homes in phase one at Yew Tree Meadows, off Gipsy Lane, as part of a wider development of 575 new homes.

A selection of three and four-bedroom new homes is currently available to reserve at Yew Tree Meadows.