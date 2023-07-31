Register
Fancy a project? This interesting detached rural home near Lutterworth might be worth a shot

This photo gallery is part of a regular column that focusses on stunning houses for sale in the area
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Fancy a project? Well, this detached property in a rural setting located on the outskirts of Lutterworth might be worth a shot.

Although it needs renovation, this property between Bitteswell and Ashby Parva offers great potential for those looking to create their dream home.

As you approach the property, you will be greeted by a large gated driveway, providing ample parking space for multiple vehicles and a large detached garage. The entire plot measures about half an acre.

The interior offers two large reception rooms, a kitchen, four bathrooms and five double bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, which would also make an office or snug.

It is on the market for a guide price of £850,000 - click on this link to find out more about the property: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/261416

1. Ashby Lane near Lutterworth, £850,000 guide price

This property between Bitteswell and Ashby Parva offers great potential for those looking to create their dream home. Photo: Yopa

2. Ashby Lane near Lutterworth, £850,000 guide price

This property between Bitteswell and Ashby Parva offers great potential for those looking to create their dream home. Photo: Yopa

3. Ashby Lane near Lutterworth, £850,000 guide price

This property between Bitteswell and Ashby Parva offers great potential for those looking to create their dream home. Photo: Yopa

4. Ashby Lane near Lutterworth, £850,000 guide price

This property between Bitteswell and Ashby Parva offers great potential for those looking to create their dream home. Photo: Yopa

Related topics:Lutterworth