Fancy having panoramic views of Warwick Castle from your balcony? See inside this amazing penthouse suite

Fancy having views of Warwick Castle from your window?

This £1.5million penthouse flat in Castle Lane is based right in the heart of Warwick and is now on the market.

It covers the whole top floor of an apartment block - 6,571 sq ft of space in total.

It is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds estate agents who said that the property offers 'truly remarkable panoramic view towards the internationally renowned medieval Warwick Castle and beyond', although the interior does require some modernisation.

The penthouse has four bedrooms, two private balconies, four garages, parking for several cars and a fully equipped private leisure suite.

To find out more, call Vaughan Reynolds estate agents on 01789 611028 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/89339005#/?channel=RES_BUY

