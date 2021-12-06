Festive street names could send property values soaring

It's a surprising fact that a Christmassy street name could boost the price of your property, by quite a bit.

If you live on a street with Toy or Tinsel in its name, then your home could be worth a good bit more as a result.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research has revealed that if you live on a street with the name ‘Toy’ included, the average house price on these streets is valued at £660,798.

This could add £272,249 to the price tag when compared to the UK average.

‘Tinsel’ related street names rank second. Houses on streets with this particular festive name were valued on average at £283,458.

So you could see an increase of a staggering £90,645 compared to the average.

‘Frosty’ places third, with properties on average in the UK valued at £356,696 on streets containing this word, which sees their worth increase by £70,479.

Gingerbread sees a price increase of £65,224, and with Christmas itself in a road name, your property gain could be to the tune of £41,074. Stocking could shoot the value up by £36,867.

But there could be a downside to this phenomenon too....

Homes located on a street with ‘Elf’ as part of the street name are valued at £240,152 less than the average UK property price (£530,940).

And homeowners living on a ‘Cider’ related street name will see the second lowest value depreciation of £146,029 compared to the average property price of £302,846.

Who would have thought ‘Presents’ would be a name to pull down prices? But research showed that homes on streets with this in their name will be valued £145,406 less than the average property price in the UK, which is £173,303.

There are more than 170 Christmas-related street names in the UK. Experts at HeatingForce.co.uk utilised Zoopla to find out which festive street names could most influence a property’s value.