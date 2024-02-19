Find out how to make your move stress free in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redrow Midlands is hosting a free Help to Sell event at its development, Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, from 10am-4pm on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February.

As part of the Help to Sell initiative, which is designed to remove the stress from selling a house, the developer will take care of the entire process including valuations, the appointment of an estate agent, contributing towards fees, and paperwork – allowing future buyers to simply focus on the packing.

On the day, customers will be able to speak to independent financial advisors and specialist company Move +, and visitors can also find out more about the Redrow homes available at Midsummer Meadow at their customer experience suite.

The Amberly, Redrow at Midsummer Meadow

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow, we understand how stressful selling a house can be, which is why we’ve created our Help to Sell scheme. We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Warwick to buy their dream home.

“Whether you are wanting to right-size, need a little more space, or move to a location with beautiful surroundings yet still close to a city, our event can help you find just what you are looking for.

“We’d encourage local people and those further afield to come along to our Midsummer Meadow development, take a tour of our show homes, and receive tailored advice.”

Three and four-bedroom homes are available at Midsummer Meadow to suit a variety of buyers, from those looking for their first home, to growing families needing extra space, and right-sizers looking for a quieter area to retire and have the grandchildren stay.

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a wide range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and also London via train.