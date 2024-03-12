First time buyers given a leg up on the ladder in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwickshire community has a selection of three bedroom homes available, including the semi-detached Archford style home, which presents those looking to start their homeownership journey with the ideal solution.

David Wilson Homes is also providing financial support at the Spectrum Avenue development, with one of its selected Archfords featuring an offer of £16,000 cashback, in addition to an upgraded kitchen and flooring package included.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our three bedroom homes at Ashlawn Gardens provide a great opportunity for first time buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes available to visit our Sales Advisers, who will be happy to assist with starting the process of buying a first home.”

The three bedroom Archford is an ideal first home. Downstairs is a spacious living room to entertain guests, and a modern kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the rear garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from its own en suite. There's an additional single bedroom and a family bathroom for greater convenience.

Ashlawn Gardens is set in a fantastic location with Rugby town centre only a short drive away, bringing a variety of high street shops, independent boutiques, supermarkets, restaurants and eateries closer to home.

The M1, M6, M45 and A5 are all in close proximity, linking residents to towns and cities including Leicester, Birmingham, Hinkley, Tamworth and Milton Keynes.

Rugby Train Station also offers direct services to London within an hour, and Birmingham in around 40 minutes.

There is currently a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties available at Ashlawn Gardens with prices starting from £324,995.

Anyone interested in viewing the Archford is encouraged to take a 360-degree tour on the website and see the property for themselves.