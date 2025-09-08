First time buyers given a leg up on the ladder in Rugby

Typical street scene at Ashlawn Gardens featuring a Kennett home

David Wilson Homes is encouraging Warwickshire first time buyers to take their first step on the property ladder at its Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby.

Located on Spectrum Avenue, the established community currently has a range of two to five bedroom homes available, including a mix of property styles which present an ideal solution for those looking to start their home ownership journey.

David Wilson Homes is also offering financial support at the development, with selected three bedroom Kennett homes which feature a £18,500 contribution towards the buyer’s move.

The semi-detached, three storey Kennett homes host a bay-fronted lounge and spacious, modern kitchen, complemented by French doors to maximise natural light. Upstairs features two double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom. The main bedroom spans across the top floor, accompanied by an en suite bathroom – ideal for those in need of extra privacy.

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Ashlawn Gardens development

Ideal for working professionals or young couples, the development also features the two bedroom Wilford home. This property offers a modern lounge with space for dining, French doors opening onto the garden, a kitchen, and ample storage. Upstairs includes two double bedrooms separated by a family bathroom - ideal for first time buyers who need room to welcome overnight guests.

This featured property comes with an upgraded kitchen package, valued at £3,000, and the housebuilder is also offering a £5,000 contribution towards the buyer’s deposit.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our two and three bedroom homes at Ashlawn Gardens provide a great opportunity for first time buyers, featuring modern, spacious layouts – well-suited for those seeking a low maintenance property to call their own.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes available to visit our expert sales team, who will be happy to assist with starting the process of buying a first home.”

Located on the edge of Dunchurch, Ashlawn Gardens offers countryside views and scenic, tree-lined walking routes without compromising on connectivity.

Residents can enjoy easy access to local shops, cafes, and restaurants, while excellent links to the M45 and M1 make commuting to Coventry, Birmingham, and Leicester quick and convenient.