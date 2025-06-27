Five-star Shared Ownership homes now available near Atherstone following Platform launch

Atherstone home seekers are being encouraged to enquire about the brand-new Shared Ownership homes released at a five-star development nearby.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by Platform Home Ownership in partnership with leading housebuilder Countryside, Brookmill Meadow comprises a collection of high-quality, energy-efficient new homes with the first release including three- and four-bedroom semi-detached options.

This launch includes the first of 14 homes being delivered in the village of Warton, with Platform providing the opportunity for buyers to retreat to the picturesque Midlands countryside without being too detached from popular nearby settlements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Interior of a Platform home in Warwickshire.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes sit is less than five miles north-west of Atherstone, with Tamworth only five miles further to the west and the world-renowned Twycross Zoo just a three-and-a-half mile’s drive away.

With the major A5 and M42 roads on the doorstep, the development therefore provides the perfect blend between rural and urban living, meaning Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester and London are all easily accessible.

Tamworth is rich in amenities, with multiple eateries, family-friendly pursuits and places to shop within the charming town centre, while Atherstone is stacked with employment opportunities with the large Aldi premises and the world-leading MIRA Technology Park within the area.

Warton has a quintessentially British village feel, and is surrounded by green spaces providing opportunities to walk around the village and beyond. Close by is the Smithy Farm Shop, where locals can purchase fresh produce and eat-in at its café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Jenkins, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: "We’re already seeing a lot of interest in the new homes at Brookmill Meadow which has come as no surprise based on their specification and location.

“This first launch signifies a great opportunity for local home seekers to get onto the property ladder in one of the country’s most sought-after regions.

“We don’t expect these homes to on the market for too long so would recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, these homes include a 10-year new homes warranty and allocated off-street parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices start from £102,000 for a Shared Ownership home.* For further details on Brookmill Meadow, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/brookmill-meadow-tamworth, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.