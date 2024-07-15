Four bedroom homes proving hot property in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes’ Aston Grange development in Upper Lighthorne has a wide range of four-bedroom homes to choose from and property seekers are encouraged to act fast for property ladder progression.

Aston Grange, located off Banbury Road, is in a prime location for expectant buyers to take full advantage of its perfect balance of commuter connections and its closeness to Warwickshire’s rural beauty.

The Alderney style home, for example, is a great solution for families who need more space, or for young couples who need additional rooms to convert to home offices, guest bedrooms or playrooms for younger children.

The Alderney has an open-plan kitchen and breakfast area with a spacious lounge and French doors leading to the garden. A separate dining room is also ideal for entertaining guests.

The main bedroom has an en-suite and a modern family bathroom on the second floor for greater convenience, alongside a single garage.

Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are pleased to offer an opportunity for residents in Warwickshire to progress on the property ladder with a larger home. Our moving schemes are readily available and designed to be as helpful as possible to our buyers, making the house-hunting process as simple and hassle-free as possible.

“We encourage anyone interested in Aston Grange to visit our Sales Advisers for a tour, and more information about this exciting community.”

The house hunting process is easier than ever thanks to Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme, which removes the worry of selling an existing property.

Through this scheme, Barratt Homes will buy the customer’s current property, making the process hassle-free, without the worry of a chain falling through. This means that home buyers can avoid estate agent fees and purchasers can live in their property until it’s the perfect time to move into a brand-new home.

Aston Grange currently has a collection of four-bedroom homes available with prices starting from £354,995.

For details about any developments in the area, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8475 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.