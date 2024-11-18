Free baby household safety kits available in Warwick for Baby Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A housebuilder in Warwick is giving away free baby safety kits for new parents looking to protect their little ones from accidents in the home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow Midlands recognises the importance of creating a secure environment for children in the home, and will be offering these free safety kits for house hunters visiting its Midsummer Meadow development, on Europa Way.

These 22-piece kits will be available to collect during and after national Baby Week, which runs from Thursday 14th November to Wednesday 20th November, and will include: eight cupboard and drawer locks, six plug socket covers, one multi-purpose latch, four corner cushions for sharp furniture edges, two door slam stoppers and one cabinet slide lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are approximately 40,000 hospital admissions and 450,000 visits to A&E departments for children under five each year as a result of accidents around the home¹, highlighting the importance of taking certain measures around the household to help prevent them.

Redrow Midlands is offering free baby safety kits for house hunters.

The NHS outlines a number of baby and toddler safety tips online², including the following simple measures that can be taken around the home:

Keep cleaning products high up out of reach, including those for the toilet. If this isn't possible, fit safety catches to low cupboard doors. Choose cleaning products that contain a bittering agent. This makes them taste nasty, so children are less likely to swallow them.If furniture has sharp corners, use corner protectors to prevent your child from hurting their head.Fit safety gates to stop your baby getting onto stairs. Close the gates properly after you go through them. Carry on using safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs until your infant is at least two years old.Special devices can stop doors from closing properly, preventing your child's fingers getting trapped. Always keep curtain or blind cords tied up out of reach – with a cleat hook for example – so that they're well out of your baby or toddler's reach. Unsecured blind and curtain ropes can quickly wrap themselves round a baby or toddler's neck.

The charities RoSPA and Child Accident Prevention Trust are also excellent resources for baby and toddler safety tips around the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We understand that ensuring the safety of little ones is a top priority for parents. These free kits that we’re offering parents for Baby Week provide essential items and guidance to help families establish a safe space as their children grow and explore.

“We look forward to welcoming expecting and new parents to Midsummer Meadow and providing them with these packs.”

There are a limited number of packs are available, so visitors need to book an appointment with the Redrow team to get their hands on one and they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.

The sales team will also be on hand to provide tailored advice and information to visitors, so that they can find out more about the homes available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away, and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham and London via train.

To book an appointment to collect a free baby safety kit, or to find out more about the homes available at Midsummer Meadow, visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands