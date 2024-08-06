Gateway to the Cotswolds: Warwickshire homebuilder highlights area’s natural beauty

David Wilson Homes is encouraging home buyers to consider its Heritage Grange development in Upper Lighthorne to benefit from doorstep amenities and a swift route to experience the Cotswolds.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, located in proximity to Leamington Spa and Warwick, offers the best of both worlds and the ability to enjoy the rural aesthetic of the countryside without losing access to modern comforts.

Half of the development will be green open space upon completion, with 14.3 acres to be utilised by dog walkers, ramblers and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stroll across the fields will take residents to the windmill at Chesterton Wood, and a quick ride to Feldon Cycle Way to the stunning landscapes of the Cotswolds.

B&DWM - 001_Heritage Grange - Street view of show homes at the development

Dog walkers in the area will find a vast array of options to keep their pups happy and exploring. Whether it’s a light stroll, a trek around the woodlands or exploring an ancient ruin, Warwickshire has a multitude of options to choose from.

As reported by The Health Foundation, there’s a relationship between access to green space and health benefits. Men’s life expectancy when they have the highest access to green space is three years higher than if they had the lowest access, whilst women’s increases from 82.8 to 84.7 with greater exposure to green space.

With opportunities for active travel through walking and cycling, increased access to green open spaces and better air quality, the reasons for this change are obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immersing yourself in the green open spaces of Warwickshire and the Cotswolds is the perfect way to embrace the joy that nature provides.

B&DWM - 005_Heritage Grange - A typical garden at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are excited to highlight the benefits of Upper Lighthorne to potential home buyers, especially in reference to its nearness to one of the UK’s most renowned countryside hotspots.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in living in this sought-after location to visit our Heritage Grange development and have a chat with our Sales Advisers.”

David Wilson Homes currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available at Heritage Grange.

To find out more about new homes in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.