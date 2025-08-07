Graven Hill launches summer 2025 incentives on new homes

The Witham, Graven Hill

Graven Hill, one of the UK’s most innovative and sought-after housing developments, has announced its highly anticipated summer 2025 offers, with exclusive incentives on a stunning range of new homes.

This limited-time opportunity invites homebuyers to secure their dream property in a vibrant, well-connected community—just 13 miles from Oxford, close to Warwickshire, and with direct links to London and Birmingham.

A selection of limited time bespoke incentives such as:

Save up to £30,000.

Aston Terrace, Graven Hill

Stamp duty covered in full.

Legal fees paid.

Deposit contribution

Mortgage paid.

Living space at Graven Hill homes

Part exchange on your current home.

What’s available:

A diverse selection of 3 to 5-bedroom homes, each designed with energy efficiency, comfort, and style in mind.

Premium features included as standard, such as integrated appliances, premium kitchen fixtures, flooring, turfed garden, fibre-optic broadband- ready for immediate move-in.

Homes at Graven Hill

Part Exchange scheme or bespoke incentives to make moving easier and faster.

All homes come with a 10-year structural warranty and are built to high energy-efficiency standards

Gemma Davis, Customer Experience Director at Graven Hill, said: “There is no better time than now to take advantage of the special incentives we are offering at Graven Hill. New build also remains a popular choice as they are energy efficient, and the 10-year warranty provides peace of mind. We’ve seen growing interest in sustainable and flexible housing solutions, and these meaningful incentives arrive at a time when financial headwinds make affordable, high‑spec new homes increasingly appealing.

“Our summer incentives provide the perfect time to make your move. Whether you're a first-time buyer or upsizing, Graven Hill has something for everyone.”

New build options at Graven Hill offer significant benefits when compared to resale homes, with new builds enjoying better energy and space efficiencies and a 10-year Builder’s Warranty for peace of mind and less maintenance.

All-electric, the latest releases include electric vehicle charging, air source heat pump technology (ASHP) rather than gas boiler, coupled with an underfloor heating system and a Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) system reduces the heating and cooling demands of a house by recovering heat from outgoing air, while circulating fresh, filtered air throughout the home.

With more than half of the site dedicated to green space – including parks, amenity areas, allotments and woodland – Graven Hill is one of Oxfordshire’s greenest developments.

Graven Hill’s exceptional community is further enhanced by a host of amenities, including a primary school, cocktail bar, wine shop, coffee shop and state-of-the-art dental practice.

Located just 15 minutes from Oxford by train and less than two hours from London, Graven Hill is within walking distance of Bicester Outlet Village and the railway station, offering the perfect blend of town and country living.